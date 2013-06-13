FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler working on loan refinancing-Fiat CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 4 years

Chrysler working on loan refinancing-Fiat CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat SpA’s U.S. unit Chrysler is still working on a $3 billion loan refinancing, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday, confirming what sources had earlier told Reuters.

On June 12 Reuters reported that Chrysler had set terms on a loan refinancing that could lower its borrowing costs and make it possible for Fiat to access Chrysler’s cash flow.

Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler and wants to buy up the rest. Talks with the seller, an autoworkers’ union-affiliated healthcare trust, are continuing, Marchionne said on Thursday.

Asked for a progress report on the Chrysler loan talks, Marchionne said: “The transaction has not yet been concluded.”

The completion of an agreement is expected on June 21, Reuters had reported, citing banking sources.

Fiat aims to complete the transaction, merge the two carmakers into one group, then list the new company on the New York Stock Exchange by 2014, it has said.

Marchionne already runs the two automakers as a single group. But a full merger with Chrysler is seen increasing the group’s value, because the combined automaker would have more cash to invest in expensive new technology like hybrid engines.

It needs these advancements to remain in the top league of the world’s automakers, alongside the likes of Volkswagen and Toyota, analysts say.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.