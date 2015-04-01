FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA US says March US sales of 197,261 vehicles, up 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA US says March US sales of 197,261 vehicles, up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC -

* FCA US LLC says March U.S. sales of 197,261 vehicles, up 2 percent compared with sales in March 2014

* FCA US says finished the month of March with a 73-day supply of inventory or 578,648 units

* FCA US says sales of Ram pickup truck were down 2 percent in March, compared with last year

* FCA US says Jeep brand sales were up 23 percent in March compared with last year

* FCA US says March U.S. auto industry sales will be 17.1 million on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks

* FCA March U.S. Sales in line with expectations of analysts polled by Reuters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FCAU.N FCHA.MI]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.