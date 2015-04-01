BRIEF-FCA US says March US sales of 197,261 vehicles, up 2 pct

April 1 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC -

* FCA US LLC says March U.S. sales of 197,261 vehicles, up 2 percent compared with sales in March 2014

* FCA US says finished the month of March with a 73-day supply of inventory or 578,648 units

* FCA US says sales of Ram pickup truck were down 2 percent in March, compared with last year

* FCA US says Jeep brand sales were up 23 percent in March compared with last year

* FCA US says March U.S. auto industry sales will be 17.1 million on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks

* FCA March U.S. Sales in line with expectations of analysts polled by Reuters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FCAU.N FCHA.MI]