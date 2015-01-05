BRIEF-FCA US says December U.S. sales of 193,261 vehicles, up 20 pct

Jan 5 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC -

* FCA US LLC says December U.S. Sales of 193,261 vehicles, up 20 percent compared with sales in December 2013

* FCA US LLC says FY 2014 U.S. Sales of 2.1 million vehicles, up 16 percent

* FCA US LLC says finished the month of December with a 72 days supply of inventory, or 537,731 vehicles

* U.S. Industry sales figures for Dec. are internally projected at estimated 17.3 million units Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate

* FCA US LLC says internally projected U.S. industry sales figures For Dec. includes medium and heavy trucks