FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA US says December U.S. sales of 193,261 vehicles, up 20 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA US says December U.S. sales of 193,261 vehicles, up 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC -

* FCA US LLC says December U.S. Sales of 193,261 vehicles, up 20 percent compared with sales in December 2013

* FCA US LLC says FY 2014 U.S. Sales of 2.1 million vehicles, up 16 percent

* FCA US LLC says finished the month of December with a 72 days supply of inventory, or 537,731 vehicles

* U.S. Industry sales figures for Dec. are internally projected at estimated 17.3 million units Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate

* FCA US LLC says internally projected U.S. industry sales figures For Dec. includes medium and heavy trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FCAU.N FCHA.MI]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.