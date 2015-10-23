FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler hires ex-US transport secretary to oversee recalls
#U.S. Legal News
October 23, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler hires ex-US transport secretary to oversee recalls

Radhika Rukmangadhan

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Friday appointed Rodney Slater, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, as an independent monitor as part of a settlement it struck with U.S. safety regulators in July.

FCA said Slater was appointed in consultation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to provide additional oversight of FCA's recall activities. (bit.ly/1MYdjL0)

The Italian-U.S. automaker’s consent agreement with the NHTSA in July contained a buyback option covering hundreds of thousands of vehicles, whose owners can receive a trade-in or a financial incentive to get their vehicles repaired.

As part of the consent order, FCA had also agreed to submit to an independent monitor’s audit of its recall performance over a three-year period.

Slater was one of three former U.S. transportation secretaries that Japan’s Takata Corp had appointed to audit its manufacturing procedures in the wake of the Japanese auto parts supplier’s air bags scandal.

