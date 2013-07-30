FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fiat CEO sees Chrysler IPO filings by end-2013
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 4:42 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Fiat CEO sees Chrysler IPO filings by end-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Marchionne was referring to filing of IPO documents, not the actual offering. Adds quote.)

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat said it is preparing the filings for an initial public offering for its Chrysler unit and could submit the filings by the end of the year.

Fiat plans to file the initial registration form for new securities required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Chrysler offering in November, Fiat-Chrysler Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said on a conference call on Tuesday.

“Obviously, by the end of the year, we’ll be in a position to move on an IPO,” Fiat and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne added, speaking on the same conference call.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
