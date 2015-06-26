FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeep CEO: Grand Cherokee redesign pushed to 2018 or 2019, from 2017
June 26, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Jeep CEO: Grand Cherokee redesign pushed to 2018 or 2019, from 2017

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

CHELSEA, Mich., June 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Jeep brand Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley said on Friday that a redesign for the popular Grand Cherokee Sports Utility Vehicle will be delayed to late 2018 or 2019, after initial planning for 2017.

Manley said global Jeep sales are up 20 percent so far this year, which puts the brand on a pace to reach 1.2 million vehicle sales for the year.

Reuters three weeks ago reported likely delays of some of the Fiat Chrysler product lineup, citing sources.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Chelsea, Michigan

