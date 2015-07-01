FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler unveils $280 mln investment in Indian Jeep production
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler unveils $280 mln investment in Indian Jeep production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler will invest $280 million to begin Jeep production in India through an expanded joint venture with Tata Motors, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Assembly of a first Jeep model will begin in the second quarter of 2017 at Fiat’s plant in the western state of Maharashtra, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. Fiat and Tata already produce cars together at the factory.

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is pursuing ambitious sales growth goals for Jeep and other group brands under a turnaround plan outlined last year.

Jeep sales topped 1 million vehicles for the first time in 2014, and Fiat Chrysler is now preparing to add Chinese production later this year to the brand’s existing assembly lines in Italy and Brazil as well as in the United States.

The Indian investment is an “important step as we continue to expand the availability of Jeep products around the world”, Marchionne said in the company statement.

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.