Fiat Chrysler N. American labor chief retires ahead of talks

DETROIT, June 9 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ North American labor chief Al Iacobelli has retired less than two months before the company enters talks with the United Auto Workers, FCA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Iacobelli’s retirement is effective immediately, the company said. He will be replaced by Glenn Shagena, who has served as FCA’s head of human resources in Mexico.

There are about 35,700 UAW-represented FCA workers in the United States. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Alden Bentley)