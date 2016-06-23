FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fiat Chrysler accused of concealing defect in Jeep Grand Cherokee
June 23, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler accused of concealing defect in Jeep Grand Cherokee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 23 (Reuters) - Jeep Grand Cherokee owners on Thursday filed suit in California against Fiat Chrysler , accusing the automaker of concealing and failing to fix a shifter design defect linked to driverless rollaway accidents, including the death this week of "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin.

The class-action complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Riverside, California, east of Los Angeles, alleges that the design flaw affects 811,000 vehicles, including certain model years of Jeep Grand Cherokees, Chrysler 300s and Dodge Chargers. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
