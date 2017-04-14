FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
#Market News
April 14, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 4 months ago

Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 14 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.

"Historically, deals are struck at times of difficulty. Mergers are unlikely to happen unless something goes wrong. Chrysler and Opel have agreed to mergers as they were in trouble ... we don't want to be in trouble," he told a press conference after a Fiat Chrysler shareholders' meeting.

He added that the priority for Fiat Chrysler is to press ahead with "this ambitious (business) plan despite the difficult environment".

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Valentina Za

