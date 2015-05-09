FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler CEO says met with Tesla, Apple CEOs
May 9, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO says met with Tesla, Apple CEOs

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 9 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday that he had visited with Tesla Motors Inc, Apple Inc and Google Inc during a recent trip to California.

Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a Maserati dealership near Toronto, said he had met with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk, among others, on the trip, during which he rode in Google’s self-driving car.

“I‘m incredibly impressed with what that kid has done,” he said, referring to Musk. (Reporting by Allison Martell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
