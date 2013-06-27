FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat ready to exercise further Chrysler option
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 4 years

Fiat ready to exercise further Chrysler option

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Fiat could exercise an option as early as Monday to buy a further 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler held by U.S. healthcare trust VEBA, Fiat’s chairman said.

“We’ll see on Monday, we have done it (exercising options) in the past and will continue doing what we have done,” chairman John Elkann said on the sidelines of a conference.

Fiat, which snapped up a worthless Chrysler in 2009, owns 58.5 percent of the U.S. group with a right to buy 16.6 percent more from VEBA via a series of options on 3.3 percent stakes.

So far Fiat has called in two of the six-monthly options but has not taken ownership of the shares because of a legal dispute.

The price of the stakes was determined under a formula worked out in 2009 but Fiat and VEBA have since ended up in a Delaware court arguing about the price of Chrysler.

The Italian carmaker has the right to call a third option starting July 1.

At the same time Fiat is carrying out talks to buy the whole of VEBA’s 41.5 percent stake to take full control of Chrysler with a view to merging the two companies and listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Fiat believes the Chrysler stake it does not already own is worth about $2 billion, while VEBA puts its value at twice that amount.

Merging the two companies would create the world’s seventh-largest auto group by sales.

It would also give Fiat access to Chrysler’s cash flows to help it make investments in new models to better compete.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.