Fiat Chrysler cuts shift, 1,300 workers at Michigan car plant
April 6, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler cuts shift, 1,300 workers at Michigan car plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it is laying off about 1,300 workers indefinitely and ending one of the two shifts at its Sterling Heights, Michigan plant that makes the slow-selling midsize Chrysler 200 sedan.

U.S. sales of the Chrysler 200 were down 63 percent in the first three months of this year from a year earlier, as FCA has de-emphasized sales of the model which had been often sold to rental agencies.

The company did not say how long it would continue to make the Chrysler 200. In January, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the company would cease making the midsize sedan as well as the compact Dodge Dart, unless a partner could be found to keep the production going. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

