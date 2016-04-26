FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler N.America plant reset to be complete by early 2018
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 26, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler N.America plant reset to be complete by early 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday that a realignment of North American plants to emphasize truck and Jeep production over car output will be completed by early 2018.

He also said the company will start building a new compact Jeep SUV model at plants in Mexico, Brazil and China. The first ones will roll off assembly lines in the second half of this year. This model in North America will replace the current Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot SUVs. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

