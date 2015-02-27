FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fiat Chrysler says recalling about 467,500 SUVs worldwide
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Fiat Chrysler says recalling about 467,500 SUVs worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects model years for Durango)

DETROIT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday it will recall about 467,500 SUVs globally in order to fix a fuel-pump issue that could cause engine stall.

The U.S. arm of FCA says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to this issue. Affected vehicles are the Dodge Durango from model years 2012 and 2013 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel versions from 2011 model year sold outside North America. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
