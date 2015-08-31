Fiat Chrysler offers $100 debit cards to owners of recalled US vehicles

DETROIT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is offering $100 prepaid debit cards to owners of recalled vehicles to help ensure cars and trucks with potential safety defects get repaired, the company said on Monday.

The U.S. arm of the automaker is also offering $1,000 in special discounts or incentives to the owners of recalled vehicles, if they choose to trade them in and buy a new car or truck.

FCA has had difficulty convincing some owners of its older-model recalled vehicles to bring them in for repairs, including Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicles from model years 1993 to 1998 and Jeep Liberty SUVs from model years 2002 to 2007.

Information on a vehicle’s eligibility for the enticements can be found through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website www.safercar.gov or the company website www.recalls.mopar.com.

Recalled vehicles involved in the program, identified through their unique Vehicle Identification Numbers, include Dodge Ram pickup trucks from the 2008 to 2012 model years.

Incentives on the purchase of a new Ram pickup are $2,000 when a recalled vehicle is traded in, the company said, and $1,000 for a Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat or other Dodge model. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)