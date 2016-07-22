FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fiat Chrysler recalling 410,000 vehicles
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler recalling 410,000 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it is recalling nearly 410,000 vehicles worldwide because of a defect that can lead to a loss of propulsion.

The automaker said it will update software and replace wire harnesses to address the electronic issue that appears in a small number of vehicles. The recall includes 2015 model Chrysler 200 midsize sedans, Ram ProMaster City small vans, Jeep Renegade and Cherokee SUVs and some 2014 Cherokees. The recall includes about 323,000 vehicles in the United States, 35,500 in Canada and about 51,000 elsewhere. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.