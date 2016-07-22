Fiat Chrysler recalling 410,000 vehicles

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it is recalling nearly 410,000 vehicles worldwide because of a defect that can lead to a loss of propulsion.

The automaker said it will update software and replace wire harnesses to address the electronic issue that appears in a small number of vehicles. The recall includes 2015 model Chrysler 200 midsize sedans, Ram ProMaster City small vans, Jeep Renegade and Cherokee SUVs and some 2014 Cherokees. The recall includes about 323,000 vehicles in the United States, 35,500 in Canada and about 51,000 elsewhere. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)