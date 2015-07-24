Fiat Chrysler US to recall vehicles to prevent hacking

July 24 (Reuters) - Automaker FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC, is recalling about 1.4 million vehicles in the United States to update software for radios to prevent hacking.

The move comes after cybersecurity researchers used the Internet to turn off a car's engine as it drove, escalating concerns about the safety of Internet-connected vehicles. (bit.ly/1IrgUR1)

The company said in its recall announcement on Friday it was unaware of any injuries related to software exploitation. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)