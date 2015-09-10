FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat unit FCA to recall about 1.06 mln trucks in United States
September 10, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Fiat unit FCA to recall about 1.06 mln trucks in United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , said it was conducting a safety recall of an estimated 1.06 million trucks to inspect and service wiring harnesses.

An investigation by the company has discovered that certain trucks may have steering-wheel wiring harnesses that wear because of contact with a spring, FCA US said. (bit.ly/1KG4hTl)

Such wear may cause a short-circuit that may lead to inadvertent driver-side air-bag deployment.

The company said it is aware of two related injuries but no accidents. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

