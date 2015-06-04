FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler tells recall regulators no public hearing needed
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler tells recall regulators no public hearing needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 4 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a filing with U.S. safety regulators made public on Thursday said improvements it has made in how it recalls faulty vehicles make a July 2 public hearing unnecessary.

Some of those changes have been made in concert with officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company’s approach “obviates need for a hearing,” FCA said in a filing with NHTSA.

NHTSA has scheduled a July 2 public hearing on how FCA handles safety recalls.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

