Chrysler Group earnings rise 68 percent on strong sales
January 30, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Chrysler Group earnings rise 68 percent on strong sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC reported a rise of 68 percent in fourth-quarter net income, to $378 million from $225 million a year ago, driven by higher vehicle sales in its home North American market.

For all of 2012, Chrysler said its net income was $1.67 billion, up from $183 million in 2011.

Chrysler, majority owned by Italy’s Fiat SpA, said its net income would rise to about $2.2 billion in 2013.

Chrysler’s 2012 net revenue was $65.78 billion, up from $54.98 billion in 2011.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said its 2013 revenue would be between $72 billion and $75 billion.

