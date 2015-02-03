FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler N. America 4th qtr revenue up 8.3 percent
February 3, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler N. America 4th qtr revenue up 8.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sales for the North American unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rose 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter as net income excluding special items rose 1.5 percent to $669 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income fell in the quarter to $669 million from $1.62 billion a year earlier, when the company had the benefit of $962 million related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

The parent company FCA Group last week reported earnings, saying it will turn a profit in all of its global regions this year.

FCA shares were up 2.3 percent at $13.81 per share on the New York Stock Exchange and its shares on the Milan index were also up 2.9 percent, at 12.07 euros. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

