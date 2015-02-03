UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler N. America profit margins hit by recall costs

(Adds impact of 2014 recalls to N. American profit margin, details)

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Extra costs for recalls last year cut a full percentage point from North American profit margins for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , the company said on Tuesday, with an unplanned repair bill of about $830 million.

Richard Palmer, the company’s chief financial officer, said that without the extra recall costs, profit margins at FCA in North America would have been 5.2 percent for the year rather than the 4.2 percent the company achieved.

“The moderated operating profit margin would have been around 5.2 percent for the year if the 2014 warranty and recall campaign adjustments are excluded,” Palmer said on a conference call after FCA reported its North American earnings.

FCA US LLC, the company’s North American unit formerly known as Chrysler Group LLC, had annual net revenue of $83.06 billion, up 15 percent from $72.14 billion in 2013. A percentage point of margin was equivalent to about $830 million last year.

Averaged across FCA US LLC’s shipments of 2.88 million vehicles in 2014, the additional recall and warranty costs, mostly for older models, reduced profit by an average of about $288 per new vehicle sold. The North American unit issued 44 separate recalls affecting about 6.1 million vehicles last year.

The company has not said what its per-vehicle warranty costs are.

FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said last week when the parent company reported earnings that if the additional recall costs continue and “become structural to the business, they will be passed on to the consumer.”

Based on 2014 North American modified operating profit of $3.5 billion, about 35,700 FCA employees represented by the United Auto Workers union will get an annual bonus of $2,750, up from $2,500 in 2013, the company said.

Sales for Fiat Chrysler in North America rose 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter as net income excluding special items rose 1.5 percent to $669 million, the company said.

FCA shares rose 3.3 percent to $13.95 per share on the New York Stock Exchange and its shares on the Milan index rose 2.6 percent, to 12.05 euros. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)