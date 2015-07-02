FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2015

Fiat Chrysler exec acknowledges recall issues, vows improvement

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has fallen short on the execution of auto safety recalls and is working to improve its recall procedures and establish best practices, a senior executive with the automaker said on Thursday.

“Recall execution is where we have fallen short,” Scott Kunselman, FCA’s senior vice president for vehicle safety and regulatory compliance in North America, told a regulatory hearing on FCA recalls held by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“We have learned from our mistakes and missteps,” he said.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Matthew Lewis

