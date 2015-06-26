FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler brand on track for 800,000 vehicle sales in 2018 -brand CEO
June 26, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Chrysler brand on track for 800,000 vehicle sales in 2018 -brand CEO

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

CHELSEA, Mich., June 26 (Reuters) - The Chrysler brand is on pace to hit a sales goal of 800,000 vehicles in 2018, Al Gardner, chief of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chrysler brand, said on Friday.

Gardner confirmed that a Chrysler product will be produced in China, but he did not say when that would occur. By 2018, he said, the brand will continue to sell about 90 percent of its products in North America.

The product to be made in China will be one of the brand’s current offers of Chrysler 200, Chrysler 300, or Town & Country minivan. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)

