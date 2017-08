July 26 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC, the U.S. arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , said it would change the way it reports monthly U.S. vehicle sales, following questions about the current method.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed a week ago that U.S. regulators were investigating claims of inflated sales. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)