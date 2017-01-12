FCA chief: Chances much better than 50 pct of hitting 2018 targets -source

DETROIT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday that the company's chances of hitting 2018 financial targets are "significantly greater than 50 percent."

The targets from FCA's five-year plan ending in 2018 were initially set in 2014 and updated in January 2016. They include 136 billion euros ($143.94 billion) of revenue and adjusted net profit of 4.7 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros.

FCA had no comment on the remarks made by Marchionne as explained by the source. ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Diane Craft)