Fiat-Chrysler to hold joint results presentation
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat-Chrysler to hold joint results presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Fiat and its U.S. business will for the first time hold a single conference call on their annual results on Wednesday as the two companies finalise a merger that will create the world’s seventh-largest auto group.

Fiat said on Jan. 1 that it had struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler, allowing the Italian group’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne to combine their resources as he seeks to cut losses in Europe.

The 2013 results’ conference call will be held at 1400 GMT, Fiat said in a statement on Monday.

