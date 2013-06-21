FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat renews 2 bln euro revolving credit line
June 21, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

Fiat renews 2 bln euro revolving credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat said on Friday it had renewed a three-year, 2 billion-euro ($2.64 billion) revolving credit line with nine banks.

The credit line is intended to replace a 1.95 billion-euro credit facility of the same duration signed in July 2011, the company said in a statement.

“The operations shows the strong support for the Fiat group from its key banks,” it said.

Fiat owns 58.5 percent of U.S. peer Chrysler and is trying to buy the 41.5 percent it does not already own and merge the two companies to create the world’s No. 7 carmaker by sales.

