Fiat extends financing venture with Credit Agricole to 2021

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat said on Tuesday it had agreed with Credit Agricole to extend their auto financing joint venture FGA Capital to the end of 2021.

Fiat said FGA Capital will continue to benefit from the financial support of the French group while continuing to strengthen its position in the securitisation and debt markets.

FGA Capital handles Fiat’s main financing activities in retail auto financing, dealership financing, car rental and fleet management. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)