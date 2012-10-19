FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat denies report on Italy investment plan
#Chrysler LLC
October 19, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat denies report on Italy investment plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Fiat denied as groundless on Friday a press report detailing an investment plan for its Italian plants to be presented by CEO Sergio Marchionne on Oct. 30.

Rome-based Il Messaggero said Fiat had shelved the idea of closing its Mirafiori car plant in Turin and was considering producing two new mini-SUVs in Melfi in southern Italy from 2014.

The Italian parent of U.S. automaker Chrysler will centre its new business plan around ways to boost production for export, the paper said.

In a statement, Fiat said the report was the result of groundless media speculation.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
