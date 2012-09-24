European car market has not bottomed out yet

TURIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European car market has fallen off a precipice and does not seem to have yet reached the bottom, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday.

Speaking at an industrial conference, Marchionne said the latest forecasts for car demand in Europe did not exceed 12.5 million units - which he said was the second lowest level in the past 20 years.

“The European car market is a disaster. It has plunged off a precipice that doesn’t seem to have bottomed out yet. The prospects are anything but rosy,” Marchionne said.