Fiat CEO Marchionne says his role at Ferrari not temporary
September 10, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat CEO Marchionne says his role at Ferrari not temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARANELLO, Italy, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler’s CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that his new role as chairman of Ferrari was not temporary and that bringing in a new chief executive for the luxury carmaker was not on the agenda.

Long-serving Ferrari’s Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is quitting the Italian sports carmaker to be replaced by Marchionne, after the two auto industry heavyweights clashed over strategy and the Formula One team’s poor results.

Montezemolo will formally step down on Oct. 13. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

