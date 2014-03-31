FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat-Chrysler does not need to sell assets to fund plan - CEO
#Chrysler LLC
March 31, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat-Chrysler does not need to sell assets to fund plan - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, March 31 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may not need to sell assets to finance its new multi-year industrial plan but could fund it by raising fresh debt, its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday.

“Technically, if I look at the structure today, I’d not sell assets. Raising capital with some type of instrument is still on the table,” Marchionne told journalists after a shareholders’ meeting.

“We have a lot of advice from Wall Street people that we don’t have to sell assets or raise capital... but we can run this by purely financing on debt.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

