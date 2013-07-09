FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat CEO says ready to meet Fiom labour union chief
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat CEO says ready to meet Fiom labour union chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Atessa, ITALY, July 9 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he would meet the head of the Fiom labor union, possibly ending an unpopular rift with the union over the company’s 2011 labor contract.

“We are more than happy to meet Fiom, but taking as a starting point the fact that previously-approved labor agreements cannot be called into question,” said Marchionne.

Fiat, which employs about 86,000 workers in Italy, has been locked in a long-running dispute with Fiom over the carmaker’s decision to ask workers for more flexible conditions to reduce absenteeism and boost productivity.

Fiat asked workers to accept changes in the one-size-fits all national contract in exchange for making investments in its Italian factories.

Most of Fiat’s workforce voted in favor of the changes, but Fiom did not, saying that the new contract violates workers’ rights.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.