Fiat sees 2013 group car shipments at 4.3-4.5 million

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat sees worldwide shipments for group mass market brands at 4.3-4.5 million this year, according to slides posted on its website.

The automaker said it sees sales in Europe for cars and light commercial vehicles at 1.5 million, unchanged from a previous forecast.

Fiat’s U.S. unit Chrysler is “continuing to work on preparation for eventual IPO,” Fiat said.

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne will provide more information on a conference call from 1530 GMT. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)