FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat to halt production at Pomigliano in Sept, Oct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 8:45 AM / in 5 years

Fiat to halt production at Pomigliano in Sept, Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday it will halt production at its Pomigliano plant for two weeks this fall because of weak car demand, as Europe’s mass-market car makers take steps to cope with five years of declining car sales.

Fiat will place workers at Pomigliano, where it makes the tiny Panda compact, on a temporary layoff scheme from September 24 to 28, and from October 1 to 5, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne’s pledge to update the market on the automaker’s investment plans on October 30 has unions concerned that the company may be preparing to postpone investment or even shut a plant.

While Fiat’s Chrysler business in the United States is profitable, Fiat is losing money in Europe like most other mass-market manufacturers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.