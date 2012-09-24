FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO says company is healthy, confirms 2012 targets
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

Fiat CEO says company is healthy, confirms 2012 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian car maker Fiat is healthy, its chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday, confirming the targets for 2012.

Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Saturday. They outlined the group’s market forecasts and future plans, and agreed to set up a working group to look at how to improve the Italian company’s competitiveness.

During the meeting, the company repeated its pledge to continue making cars in Italy, and the government said it would try to improve the country’s export competitiveness, according to a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
