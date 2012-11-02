Italy car sales fall 12.39 percent in October from a year ago

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 12.39 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 116,875 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Friday.

In September, Italian car sales dropped 25.7 percent.

Earlier on Friday, car sales in France and Spain dropped 7.8 percent and 21.7 percent in October, industry groups in those countries said.

Germany fared better, where sales expanded by 0.5 percent.

Italian carmaker Fiat’s market share fell slightly to 29.13 percent in October from 30.26 percent in September, according to calculations based on Ministry figures made by Reuters.

This year is shaping up to be even worse than 2011, when Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row.