Ex-Fiat workers occupy Equitalia tax offices

PALERMO, Italy, May 9 (Reuters) - About 200 former Fiat and auto sector workers occupied a tax collection office in Sicily on Wednesday, the latest in a series of protests targeting the tax agency as the country’s economy worsens.

The mayor of Termini Imerese, Salvatore Burrafato, confirmed the protest which aims to call attention to the lack of job opportunities on the island, one of Italy’s poorest regions.

Fiat shuttered its Termini Imerese plant in November 2011, because of long-running logistical problems due to its location in a corner of Italy. About 2,200 workers at the plant were affected. As of January 1, 1,417 workers are on a temporary layoff plan.

Prime Minister Mario Monti has raised taxes in order to balance Italy’s budget in a bid to keep Italy from being engulfed in a financial crisis. (Reporting by Vladimiro Pantaleone; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)