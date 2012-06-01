FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat to market Italy cars with petrol pump discount - source
June 1, 2012

Fiat to market Italy cars with petrol pump discount - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat will unveil an Italian marketing offer on Friday that will enable Italians purchasing a Fiat-brand car to buy petrol for one euro per liter at participating petrol stations across Italy, a person familiar with the matter said.

Italy currently has the highest petrol prices in Europe, costing an average of 1.83 euros per liter. At the same time, Italian car sales are in their fifth year of decline, and have fallen from a high of 2.49 million vehicles sold in 2007 to an estimated 1.46 million cars this year.

Italy is Fiat’s biggest market, with a 31.4 percent market share in April. Car sales have fallen 20.9 percent in the first three months of this year from the same period a year ago.

May car sales figures will be released later on Friday.

The offer will be based on a calculation of the motorist’s potential mileage, with effects that can last for up to three years, the person said.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

