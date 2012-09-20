FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

Fiat extends temporary layoffs at Melfi-union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat has approved plans to continue temporary layoffs at its Melfi plant, where it builds the Punto, halting production from October 17 to November 6 and again on November 9, a labour union said in a statement on Thursday.

Melfi workers normally stay home for two out of every five working days. In addition, the plant was shut down on September 14 and the closure will last until September 25. Melfi is located in Basilicata, one of Italy’s poorest regions.

UGL labor union local secretary Giuseppe Giordano is concerned about a possible plant shutdown, “at a time when we could be facing the end of automobile production in our area,” he said in a statement.

Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he would not close car factories in Italy despite a plunging domestic market, responding to calls from unions and politicians to clarify a multi-billion euro investment plan.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

