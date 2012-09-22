FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat, Italy government to work together to improve competitiveness
#Autos
September 22, 2012 / 7:55 PM / in 5 years

Fiat, Italy government to work together to improve competitiveness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat and the Italian government said in a joint statement after a five-hour meeting on Saturday they will set up a working group to look at ways of improving competitiveness.

The group will also look for tools “to further strengthen the export strategy of the automotive sector,” the statement said.

Fiat reiterated its pledge at the meeting to continue manufacturing cars in Italy, the statement said.

The automaker’s decision to delay planned investments to avoid further losses in a weak car market has sparked concerns the company could eventually shift manufacturing elsewhere.

“Fiat also confirmed its strategy of investing in Italy, at the right moment, to develop new products to take full advantage of the recovery of the European market,” the statement said.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

