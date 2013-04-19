FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat chairman confirms business plan despite weaker car market
April 19, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat chairman confirms business plan despite weaker car market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italian car maker Fiat John Elkann confirmed on Friday the group’s business plan announced on October 30 despite a difficult economic environment.

Asked if the company’s plan to shift its focus to higher value models was still valid with the car market worsening, Elkann said it was.

“We are going ahead with our new model launches as planned. The new Maserati Ghibli will be launched tomorrow in China. We are seeing encouraging signs,” Elkann said. (Reporting By Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

