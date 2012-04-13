FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat unveils new Viaggio model to be made and sold in China
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat unveils new Viaggio model to be made and sold in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat unveiled photos of its new five door Viaggio sedan on Friday, the first car that Fiat will produce in China with its local partner GAC.

The Viaggio will start production in July in the new GAC-Fiat factory in Changsha, and will go on sale in China in the third quarter of this year. It will be on display at the Beijing auto show on April 23.

The move is important for Fiat, which also controls U.S. auto maker Chrysler, because both companies have been latecomers to the booming Chinese car market. The Viaggio shares a platform with the Dodge Dart, a compact car being launched by Chrysler in the U.S., as well as with Fiat’s Alfa Romeo brand’s Giulietta.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.