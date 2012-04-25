Fiat to double China capacity from 2014 - press

MILAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat, which controls Chrysler, plans to double production at its new factory in China from 2014 to 300,000 cars, the general manager of its Chinese joint-venture told Italian monthly Quattroruote.

Fiat and its Chinese partner Guangzhou are launching a new four-door sedan in China, the Viaggio, based on the same architecture as Chrysler’s Dodge Dart. The Viaggio was unveiled at the Beijing car show this week.

From 2014, it will make a smaller two-door version in China, Fiat-GAC General Manager Jack Cheng told Quattroruote, that could be exported to markets including Europe. Fiat is due to replace its compact Punto model in 2014.

“We aim to introduce one new model per year,” he said.

Fiat was not immediately available for comment.