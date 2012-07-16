FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Europe June car sales seen down 1.8 pct - IHS
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

Western Europe June car sales seen down 1.8 pct - IHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, July 16 (Reuters) - The number of cars sold in western Europe in June was expected to have fallen 1.8 percent year-on-year, economic forecaster IHS Global Insight said on Monday.

Sales by Italian carmaker Fiat were expected to have continued a downward trend, falling 18.1 percent, auto analyst at IHS Global Insight Pierluigi Bellini told Reuters.

According to the data, a total 1,180,187 cars were sold in western European countries in June, of which Fiat accounted for 73,372.

Official figures will be released on Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). (Reporting by Gianni Montani; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.