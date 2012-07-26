FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat signs accord with Peugeot to exit SevelNord jnv
July 26, 2012 / 7:13 AM / in 5 years

Fiat signs accord with Peugeot to exit SevelNord jnv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Fiat said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with France’s PSA Peugeot Citroen which seals the Italian auto maker’s exit from their shared commercial van plant in northern France.

As previously announced, Peugeout will take full control of the SevelNord joint venture by year end.

Fiat said the its shareholding in the SevelNord joint-venture would be transferred to Peugeot on or before Dec. 31, 2012 at a symbolic value.

The plant will continue to produce light commercial vehicles for the two groups until new emissions standards come into effect at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

