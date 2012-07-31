Fiat CEO expects to maintain high liquidity in 2012

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts he expects to maintain what he called an “abnormally high level” of liquidity for the “foreseeable future.”

Fiat said earlier on Tuesday it had cash and marketable securities of 10.2 billion euros at the end of June, and that its U.S. unit Chrysler had a further 9.6 billion euros. In addition, the combined group had committed credit lines of 3 billion euros.

Marchionne said the company’s decision to hold a lot of cash is because of “uneven availability of capital markets” in the midst of Europe’s debt crisis.

“I don’t expect that to change within 2012,” he said.