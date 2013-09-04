FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat unions hopeful on investments in Italy-source
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 4, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat unions hopeful on investments in Italy-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fiat unions are optimistic about the outcome of a meeting with Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday to discuss the group’s plans to invest in Italy, a union source said.

“We’re expecting positive news on investments in Italy,” the union source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Unions have been waiting for confirmation of investment plans for the flagship Mirafiori site near Turin, where some 5,500 workers have been laid off pending a recovery in the European car market. (Reporting Alberto Sisto; writing by James Mackenzie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.