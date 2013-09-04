Fiat unions hopeful on investments in Italy-source

ROME, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fiat unions are optimistic about the outcome of a meeting with Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday to discuss the group’s plans to invest in Italy, a union source said.

“We’re expecting positive news on investments in Italy,” the union source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Unions have been waiting for confirmation of investment plans for the flagship Mirafiori site near Turin, where some 5,500 workers have been laid off pending a recovery in the European car market. (Reporting Alberto Sisto; writing by James Mackenzie)